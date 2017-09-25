WCNC
Crash blocks I-85 north in west Charlotte

WCNC 8:07 AM. EDT September 25, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-85 Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to an accident on I-85 north near Billy Graham Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Fire officials said at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle at the scene of the crash. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

All lanes of I-85 were blocked while crews worked to extricate the victim. Motorists can expect significant delays in the area following the accident. 

