Crash blocks I-85 north in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-85 Monday morning.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to an accident on I-85 north near Billy Graham Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Fire officials said at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle at the scene of the crash. Medic said the victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

MVA w/Pin In; N I-85/Billy Graham Pkwy; Extrication in progress; all lanes blocked; Station 21 area @ 7:51am — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 25, 2017

All lanes of I-85 were blocked while crews worked to extricate the victim. Motorists can expect significant delays in the area following the accident.

