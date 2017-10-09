Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down parts of University City Blvd.

Photo submitted and edited by the City of Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Medic says two people were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the crash involving a tractor-trailer took place in the 9200 block of University City Boulevard.

Outbound lanes of University City Boulevard are shut down following the crash, CMPD said. Officials did not release the exact number of vehicles involved in the crash.

Medic said the two people who were transported to CMC University are being treated for minor injuries.

