I-85 south reopen after crash near Kings Mountain

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. – A multi-vehicle crash has closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Cleveland County, officials confirmed.

According to Cleveland County Communications, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash near Exit 5, which is just south of Kings Mountain. Officials said the road is expected to be blocked for several hours while crews work to clear the accident.

Kings Mountain officials and North Carolina Highway Patrol are currently responding to the scene. Emergency crews have not disclosed any injuries from the accident.

