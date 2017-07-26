Crash shuts down I-77 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has shut down the northbound lanes of I-77 in north Charlotte.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews responded to an accident just north of the interchange with I-85 around 7 a.m. Fire officials tweeted that one person was possibly trapped inside a vehicle and that the road was shut down.

North Carolina Department of Transportation officials said the road is expected to reopen around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Medic confirmed that three people were taken to area hospitals with injuries. One patient is being treated for life-threatening injuries, another with possibly life-threatening injuries, and the third person's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, according to Medic.

A detour has been created for motorists in the area: Drivers will use I-77 north to Exit 13A before taking the next right to Statesville Road. Turn left onto Statesville Road and proceed two miles north to Sunset Road where you can then turn left to get back on I-77 north.

Traffic Advisory; I-77 North is shut down prior to exit 13 due to motor vehicle accident with entrapment; seek alternate route ! DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) July 26, 2017

