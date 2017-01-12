Crash shuts down I-77 north near Carowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A portion of I-77 north was shut down after a serious crash Thursday morning.
According to NCDOT, the northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down just before 8 a.m. near Carowinds Boulevard. As a result of cleanup from the accident, emergency vehicles blocked two of the four southbound lanes.
Charlotte Fire and NCDOT both confirmed that all northbound lanes were re-opened a little before 8:30.
NBC Charlotte has reached out to MEDIC for confirmation on any possible injuries.
No other details were made available.
