Crash shuts down I-77 north near Carowinds

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A portion of I-77 north was shut down after a serious crash Thursday morning.

According to NCDOT, the northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down just before 8 a.m. near Carowinds Boulevard. As a result of cleanup from the accident, emergency vehicles blocked two of the four southbound lanes.

Charlotte Fire and NCDOT both confirmed that all northbound lanes were re-opened a little before 8:30.

NBC Charlotte has reached out to MEDIC for confirmation on any possible injuries.

No other details were made available.

Copyright 2016 WCNC