Crash shuts down I-85 south in Rowan County

(Photo: Rowan County Emergency Services)

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. – A serious accident shut down a portion of I-85 in Rowan County Friday morning.

According to NC Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle crash on I-85 south at mile marker 78 has shut down the highway. Two Medivac helicopters have been called to the scene, officials said.

Troopers say dispatchers received a call for the accident around 8:15 a.m. The road was re-opened a little after 10 a.m.

