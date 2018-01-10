Crash takes out power lines, blocks Gastonia intersection

GASTONIA, N.C. – A busy road in Gastonia is currently blocked after a crash knocked down power lines Thursday morning.

According to Gastonia Police, an early morning accident at the intersection of South New Hope Road and Titman Road blocked the roadway after a driver hit a power pole and took down multiple lines.

Police told NBC Charlotte that the intersection is expected to be blocked for a couple of more hours, including through the morning rush Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.



