WCNC
Close

5 hospitalized after multiple-vehicle crash on I-85 in Gaston County, EMS says

WCNC 4:18 PM. EDT October 07, 2017

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- First responders say five people were hospitalized following a multiple-vehicle crash in Gaston County Saturday afternoon.

Gaston County EMS responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 Belmont.

First responders told NBC Charlotte six vehicles were involved in the accident. Of the five injured patients, three were transported to CMC and two were rushed to CaroMont Health in Gastonia.

NBC Charlotte's crew on the scene reports southbound lanes of I-85 near Mile Marker 27 is expected to reopen around 6 p.m. Medic, Stanley Rescue Squad and Belmont Fire were at the scene to assist Gaston County EMS.

 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories