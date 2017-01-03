Crews responding to overturned school bus in Gaston County

WCNC
BELMONT, N.C. – Emergency crews in Gaston County are responding to an overturned school bus in Belmont.

According to Gaston County 911, the accident happened around 6:45 a.m. on Lake Wylie Road.

Officials have not confirmed if any students were on the bus or if anyone was injured.

