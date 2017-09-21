Crews working to repair broken water main near uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Construction crews are working to fix a broken water main just outside uptown on North Graham Street.

Crews were forced to close both inside lanes of the roadway for repairs, which is expected to have an impact on the Friday morning commute.

Charlotte Water fixing a water main break on Graham St. crews say it could take 2-4 hours to get it fills back in. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/qIQWC1zCOv — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) September 22, 2017

Workers with Charlotte Water told NBC Charlotte it may take up to four hours for the repairs to be completed.

