WCNC
Close

Crews working to repair broken water main near uptown

Crews are on the scene of a water main break that closed two lanes of North Graham Street just outside uptown.

WCNC 5:09 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Construction crews are working to fix a broken water main just outside uptown on North Graham Street.

Crews were forced to close both inside lanes of the roadway for repairs, which is expected to have an impact on the Friday morning commute.

Workers with Charlotte Water told NBC Charlotte it may take up to four hours for the repairs to be completed. 

This is a developing story, live updates on NBC Charlotte News and online at WCNC.com. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories