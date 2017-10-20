Deadly crash shuts down Gibbon Rd. after car runs off road

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities spent Friday morning investigating and clearing Gibbon Road in north Charlotte following a deadly crash.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a single vehicle crash occurred on the 4700 block of Gibbon Road around 2:20 a.m. after a 2006 Chevrolet van ran off the road and struck a tree.

Fatal crash on Gibbon Rd near Old Statesville. Happened around 2:30a. @CMPD still on scene. Gibbon Rd closed. Working to get more info @wcnc pic.twitter.com/HWEcox7Jak — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) October 20, 2017

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Andrew James Durgan III, was pronounced deceased upon Medic's arrival the the crash. There were no other occupants in the car and no other vehicles involved in the crash, CMPD said.

Following an investigation, CMPD said Durgan was driving on Gibbon Road towards Old Statesvill Road when he veered left of center, ran off the road and struck a tree. Durgan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities said.

"Speed and alcohol impairment do not appear to be contributing factors," CMPD said.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gormican at 704-432-2169.

