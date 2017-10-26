WCNC
Close

Deadly crash shuts down I-485 outer loop

WCNC 8:40 AM. EDT October 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A fatal multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning shut down a I-485 outer loop, causing heavy delays.

The crash shut down I-485 outer between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

 

 

An eyewitness on scene told NBC Charlotte a car flipped over the cable median and struck two other cars traveling on 485 outer. The driver of the flipped vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

I-485 remained closed for multiple hours following the crash. Lanes began to reopen around 8:30 a.m.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories