Deadly crash shuts down I-485 outer loop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A fatal multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning shut down a I-485 outer loop, causing heavy delays.

The crash shut down I-485 outer between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

485 Outer remains closed, a trooper on scene says he’s called tow trucks in to start moving debris and cars so lanes can reopen. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/t7gVnkOeJj — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 26, 2017

An eyewitness on scene told NBC Charlotte a car flipped over the cable median and struck two other cars traveling on 485 outer. The driver of the flipped vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene.

I-485 remained closed for multiple hours following the crash. Lanes began to reopen around 8:30 a.m.

