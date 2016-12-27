Deadly crashes on the rise in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's been a dangerous year on the roads in North Carolina.

Highway Patrol says across the Charlotte area, they've investigated more deadly crashes this year than in 2015.

As New Year's Eve is just around the corner, drivers will see the usual DWI checkpoints and increased patrols, but as for why there's been so many more crashes, one trooper says it's baffling.

It's a national trend affecting Charlotte's roads, as more people are on the highways.

Highway Patrol First Sergeant J.E. Dowdle says more drivers means a greater chance of a deadly crash-- that's what's happening where he's stationed in Cleveland County.

"In our area, we've seen an increase in the number of fatalities," he said. "We can't really pinpoint one specific reason why."

Especially because his troopers have issued way more citations this year than last year; he says when his troopers hand out more tickets, the number of deadly crashes usually goes down.

But not this year-- Dowdle's troopers investigated nine deadly crashes in 2015-- but so far this year, they've responded to 20.

One possible reason is people not using their seatbelts.

First Sergeant Dowdle says his troopers have issued 68-percent more seatbelt violations this year compared to last. They've also seen more people die this year because they didn't wear their seatbelts.

"It's a personal decision whether you're going to get in a vehicle after you've had too much to drink or if you're going to wear your seatbelt."

Sergeant Dowdle hopes more people will make the right decision this New Year's weekend.

Experts say low gas prices are a reason more cars on the road-- and that could mean heavy traffic New Year’s weekend and the Monday after.

