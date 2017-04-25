WCNC

CHARLOTTE,N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they spent the weekend beginning the cleanup of a mess along Interstate 77 that damaged several cars and caused wrecks.

The cleanup is along a 26 mile stretch from Charlotte to Lake Norman under construction as part of the toll lane project.

NBC Charlotte's Michelle Boudin spoke with one driver who is fighting to get help after some of the debris caused thousands of dollars in damages to his car.

“It’s very frightening that these markers are coming loose,” said Casey Durham.

He thought it was an isolated case last October when one of the lane markers went under his car causing extensive damage.

“I looked up in my rearview mirror and saw smoke coming out from the car, saw the marker flew out from under my car,” he said.

But the DOT admitted to NBC Charlotte that the markers are a real problem and several people complained.

“It was very frustrating that that happened," Durham said. "That could have went through my windshield and killed someone.”

It cost Durham his $500 deductible. It cost his insurance company $4,000 in repairs. Durham was without his car for a month.

When he called Sugar Creek, the construction company doing the work, he said it was clear his case was not the only one.

“Absolutely," Durham said. "Sounds like there’s lots of phone calls they’ve been getting.”

Sugar Creek construction’s spokeswoman emailed NBC Charlotte a response saying, “We work diligently, in cooperation with NCDOT, to address issues brought to our attention on a case-by-case basis.”

The DOT will be back out on the roads once the weather clears in hopes of getting the rest of the lane markers and any other debris. Motorists can expect some lane closures as they do that.

