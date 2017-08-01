Downed tree blocks south Charlotte road

(Photo: Ariel Plasencia)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A popular street in the Sedgefield community is currently blocked after a massive tree fell overnight.

Marsh Road is blocked near the intersection with Little Hope Road near The Salvation Army, which is just off of Park Road. Commuters who use Marsh Road to reach South Boulevard will need to consider an alternate route Wednesday morning.

As of 5:30 a.m., crews hadn’t arrived on the scene to clear the roadway. Officials have placed two barricades on Marsh Street to prevent drivers from reaching the downed tree.

The tree sits on an empty lot and did not damage any homes or cars when it snapped.

To avoid Marsh, drivers can take Ideal Way, Scaleybark, or Poindexter Drive to reach their destinations without making a major change to their commute. For the latest traffic conditions, download the NBC Charlotte mobile app.

© 2017 WCNC.COM