Photo courtesy of Lenoir News-Topic. (Photo: Lenoir News-Topic)

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. -- Emergency crews responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident in Lenoir Monday.

The driver of the SUV told Lenoir News-Topic she drove through the front of her own apartment complex after her brakes failed.

Her two children and another adult were inside the home at the time of the accident but nobody was hurt, Lenoir News-Topic reports.

