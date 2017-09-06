Driver killed in Mount Holly crash identified

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. – State troopers are investigating after a woman was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

According to Mount Holly Police, officers responded to an accident in the 200 block of Beatty Drive near Caldwell Drive just before 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 1994 Buick LeSabre and Freightliner tractor-trailer collided.

Authorities said the driver of the Buick, identified as 60-year-old Bonnie Teresa Pearson, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck did not suffer any serious injuries, police said.

Detectives said the preliminary investigation appears to indicate the truck was traveling north on Beatty Drive when the two vehicles crashed head-on.

No charges have been filed in connection with the crash.

© 2017 WCNC.COM