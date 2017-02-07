Driver rear ends school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Emergency crews responded to an accident involving a school bus in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police on the scene told NBC Charlotte crews that no students were on board the bus during the accident. Officials say a driver was attempting to make a turn and rear-ended the bus at the intersection of Randolph Road and Sharon Amity Road.
Medic confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the crash.
