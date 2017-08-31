CMPD: Hit-and-run shuts down portion of Tyvola Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Over 1,300 people in south Charlotte are without power after a driver took out a utility pole on Tyvola Road early Friday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a crash in the 1600 block of Tyvola Road near the Smith Family Center just after 3:30 a.m. Investigators said after hitting the pole, the driver ran from the scene on foot. CMPD has Tyvola Road closed near the scene of the accident while crews work to clear the power lines from the street.

The 1600 block of Tyvola Rd at Wedgewood (near the school) is shut down due to a traffic accident which has knocked down power lines. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 1, 2017

Duke Energy currently estimates power to be restored by 6:15 a.m. Friday.

