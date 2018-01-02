1 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Rock Hill

(Photo: Rock Hill PD)

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Police in Rock Hill are investigating after one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rock Hill Police, the three-vehicle crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on Heckle Boulevard between Main Street and Cherry Road. Rock Hill PD tweeted that firefighters, EMS, and SC Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash.

Police said a tractor-trailer was traveling north on SC 901 when a 2001 Honda Accord entered the road from a driveway and was hit by the tractor-trailer. Both vehicles lost control and were struck by a Nissan sedan. The drivers of the Nissan and tractor-trailer were not injured, according to police.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers were airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center with injuries. County officials have not identified the person killed in the crash.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC.COM