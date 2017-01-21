Fatal crash in North Division

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has reported a fatal crash near the 7500 block of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road that occurred around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Upon Officers arrival, they located a red Mazda that ran off the road to the right, traveled several feet in the grass and hit two large trees.

Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg County Medic also responded to the scene.

The driver, and the only person in the car at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

Speed and alcohol use appear to be factors in this crash and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle has not yet been identified.

