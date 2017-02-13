Fatal crash shuts down WT Harris in NE Charlotte

(Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A busy road in northeast Charlotte has been shut down due to a fatal crash early Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives have responded to the intersection of WT Harris Boulevard and Grier Road to investigate. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to the hospital, according to Medic.

CMPD confirmed to NBC Charlotte's Rachel Rollar that homicide detectives are at the scene of the crash.

#BREAKING Homicide detectives now on scene of WT Harris fatal crash, CMPD is not commenting at this time as to why they're here @wcnc — Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) February 14, 2017

No further details were made available.

Copyright 2017 WCNC