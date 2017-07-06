WCNC
Five-year-old struck by vehicle in SW Charlotte

Nick Kurtz , WCNC 9:06 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A five-year-old boy in being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after running in front of a moving car and being struck on Nations Ford Road at Wiletta Drive Thursday evening.

Medics responded to reports around 6:15 p.m. of a crash that had occurred involving a vehicle who had struck a child.

The boy was not in a crosswalk when he was struck, and medics transported him to Carolina Medical Center to be treated for injuries initially called serious, but later confirmed to not be life-threatening.

Alcohol was not a factor and there were no charges for the driver in reference to the cause of the accident.   However, the driver did have a  suspended license and he was arrested on that charge.

