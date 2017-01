CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A fuel spill from a tractor-trailer forced all lanes of I-77 south to be shut down near the Brookshire Freeway Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, traffic is being diverted to the Brookshire Freeway and back onto I-77 from the John Belk Freeway.

CMPD says no one was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2016 WCNC