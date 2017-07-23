Gold Line construction to close Hawthorne Lane

The southbound/outbound lanes of the 3300 block of South Boulevard between Greystone Road and Clanton Road will be closed through rush hour Monday. (WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Drivers in Plaza Midwood may need to make changes to their commute as construction will shut down a busy roadway for nearly two years.

At 9 a.m. Monday, crews will close Hawthorne Lane between Bay Street and Hawthorne Bridge Court to begin work on Phase two of the CityLYNX Gold Line. In addition to the bridge closure, the northbound lane of Hawthorne Street between Bay Street and East 7th Street. Drivers will need to use East 7th Street and Central Avenue to avoid the closure.

According to Charlotte city officials, the road is expected to be closed 12-18 months and the bridge is scheduled to reopen in March 2019.

“Reconstruction of the Elizabeth Bridge will allow for our streetcar to safely cross Independence Boulevard”, said CATS CEO John Lewis, “Once complete, the new bridge will have a lifespan of another 30 to 50 years and will ensure safe streetcar service and vehicular traffic for many years to come.”

Motorists on Independence Boulevard will also be affected during construction with overnight closures for bridge demolition and construction. In a press release, city officials said Independence will not be closed during rush hour.

For more information about the closure, click here. You can also call customer service at 704-366-7433.

Hawthorne Lane bridge closure FAQ by Hank Lee on Scribd

© 2017 WCNC.COM