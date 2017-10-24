Good Samaritan struck by car after stopping to offer help

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is heavy police presence along the Brookshire Freeway causing significant delays after two accidents.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident along the outer loop of the Brookshire Freeway at College Street. A third vehicle stopped on the side of the road to offer assistance. When the driver of the vehicle got out, he was hit by another car.

The man was injured along with several other people involved in the initial accident.

Several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police vehicles are at the scene with their lights activated blocking two of the three travel lanes.

