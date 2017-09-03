Harvey still impacting gas prices in Carolinas

The average price of gas in North Carolina is $2.62, according to GasBuddy. Things aren't much better down in South Carolina, where gas prices were $2.28 on Thursday and $2.50 three days later. That is a $0.45 increase in just over a week.

WCNC 11:11 PM. EDT September 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories