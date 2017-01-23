CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte has been issued an area flood warning in Mecklenburg County until 8:15 a.m. Monday morning and until 9:45 a.m. in Cabarrus County. Heavy rain and strong winds have caused problems all over the Charlotte area overnight on Sunday.

There have been several reports of fallen trees that will make for a messy commute to work Monday morning.

The first fallen tree was reported on Sharon Amity Road at Providence Road, the roadway is not blocked but you can expect heavy delays early Monday morning.

There are also reports of a tree down at Ardrey Kell Road, this tree did cause obstruction at Marvin Road. Consider taking Providence Road as an alternate route.

There is also reports of a fallen tree at Endhaven Lane near Elm Lane.

Flooding is reported in the South Division at Marvin Road at the Union County Line. They are slowly able to get cars around the flooded area but you can expect delays there on your morning commute.

There is also flooding on W. Arrowood Road between Westinghouse Boulevard and I-485. The flooding is primarily westbound on W. Arrowood Road at Whitehall Estates Drive. Officers are able to get a few cars through using the turn lane, however, two lanes are shut down at this time which could cause a backup during rush hour.

