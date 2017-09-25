Schools closed after crash shuts down Hwy 150 in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A busy stretch of Highway 150 in Mooresville is closed after a vehicle hit a pole and took down power lines late Monday.

#BREAKING A portion of Highway 150 closed in Moorseville after an overnight crash. Officials say it won't reopen until this afternoon. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/nUjBwfr24W — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) September 26, 2017

According to NC Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling on Highway 150 near Perth Road around 10 p.m. Monday when the driver lost control and hit a pole. The driver was not injured, according to troopers at the scene.

Mooresville Police said on their Facebook page that Duke Energy crews will not have repairs completed until sometime Tuesday afternoon. As a result, Highway 150 and Doolie Road are shut down while crews clear the scene and restore power. All traffic west of the crash is being detoured to Highway 16.

As a result of the road closure, school officials confirmed that Lake Norman High School, Lakeshore Middle School, and Lakeshore Elementary are closed for students and staff Tuesday.

Several schools will operate on a two-hour delay, including Brawley Middle School, Mt. Mourne IB Lake Norman Elementary School, and Woodland Heights Elementary School. Students and staff that can report on time are told to do so.

