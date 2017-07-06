Huntersville bridge to close for I-77 toll construction

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – Drivers in Huntersville may notice a change to their commute as construction for the I-77 toll lanes will shut down a bridge for over a year.

The Hambright Road bridge will close on July 16 after 10 p.m. while crews tear down the old bridge and construct a new one that will provide a direct connection to the I-77 toll lanes and will add an additional lane in each direction, as well as bike lanes. Officials expect the construction to last approximately 18 months.

No local traffic will be permitted to cross the bridge during construction and a permanent detour will be in place.

Local traffic traveling west of I-77 will take Mount Holly-Huntersville Road or Alexanderana Road to Statesville Road to access Hambright Road east of I-77.

Drivers traveling from east of I-77 will take Mount Holly-Huntersville Road or Alexanderana Road to access Hambright Road on the west side of I-77.

