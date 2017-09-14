I-77 construction debris damages car, shatters sunroof

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A Concord woman says construction debris on I-77 crashed in to her car and shattered her sunroof.

She says it raises concerns about the amount of debris left on the highway.

“It was scary,” she said. “All you have to do is drive down the interstate to see that they're not cleaning up”

There have been several reports of damage caused by construction material on I-77.

The Department of Transportation gets 60 calls a month about debris on the highway in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties alone.

DOT officials say they respond to every call,. And if you experience property damage because of road construction, you can fill out a form, which could lead to compensation.

That’s exactly what Patty plans to do.

“They need to take into consideration that the public's welfare is much more important then the construction part of it,” Register said.

“What if my sunroof was open, or what if it came in? Can you imagine if that was a motorcycle or convertible? I don't want to see it happen to anyone else and I don't want to see anyone seriously injured, or even killed.”

You can find the NCDOT damage claims form here.

