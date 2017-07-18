WCNC
Close

I-77 shut down in Cornelius after crash causes fuel spill

I-77 north in Cornelius was shut down Wednesday morning after a crash involving two tractor-trailers.

WCNC 5:42 AM. EDT July 19, 2017

CORNELIUS, N.C. – An accident involving two tractor-trailers has shut down I-77 in northern Mecklenburg County.

According to Huntersville Fire, both northbound lanes of I-77 near Exit 28 will remain closed until at least 6 a.m. while hazmat crews work to clean up a fuel spill.

Officials at the scene of the crash said one of the trucks clipped the rear of the other, rupturing the tank of one of the trucks. All traffic on I-77 north is being rerouted at Catawba Avenue in Cornelius during the cleanup. The accident occurred a little before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver at fault was issued a citation for the collision. One person was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Huntersville with minor injuries. 

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories