I-77 shut down in Cornelius after crash causes fuel spill

CORNELIUS, N.C. – An accident involving two tractor-trailers has shut down I-77 in northern Mecklenburg County.

According to Huntersville Fire, both northbound lanes of I-77 near Exit 28 will remain closed until at least 6 a.m. while hazmat crews work to clean up a fuel spill.

#NCTroopers: NB I77 will be closed at exit #28 until 6am after 2 18 wheelers collide #wcnc #breaking pic.twitter.com/lhVt0Vr2ay — Richard DeVayne (@devayneTV) July 19, 2017

Officials at the scene of the crash said one of the trucks clipped the rear of the other, rupturing the tank of one of the trucks. All traffic on I-77 north is being rerouted at Catawba Avenue in Cornelius during the cleanup. The accident occurred a little before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

*I77 MVA Update 3* I77NB remains closed. Cornelius FD requests hazmat clean-up company to scene to remove fuel in saddle tank #clttraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 19, 2017

Authorities said the driver at fault was issued a citation for the collision. One person was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Huntersville with minor injuries.

