I-85 shut down after truck overturns in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – An overturned tractor-trailer has shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 in Cabarrus County.

According to NC Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 63 near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis. Troopers said there were no other vehicles involved.

I-85 is expected to remain closed for several hours while crews clean up the accident.

