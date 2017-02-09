I-85 work in Anderson County will force delays

Extensive resurfacing work will force lane closures on Interstate 85 for the next 17 months.

Michael McKenzie, resident construction engineer at the South Carolina Department of Transportation, said lane closures between I-85 Mile Marker 18 and Mile Marker 34 will begin Saturday and are expected to continue through July 2018.

The 16-mile stretch of highway, which includes the intersections of U.S. 76 at Exit 19 and U.S. 29 at Exit 34, involves Anderson County's highest daily traffic counts. According to DOT calculations, 49,600 cars a day use I-85 at the U.S. 76 interchange, and the count rises to 75,600 per day near the Exit 34 interchange.

The work will involve a new surface for the southbound concrete highway between Mile Marker 21 and Mile Marker 34, which begins Saturday. Resurfacing the asphalt (northbound) side of the road from Mile Marker 18 to Mile Marker 34 begins Monday.

The construction also includes the Exit 19 and Exit 21 ramps.

"That doesn't mean there will be lane closures every day, but one lane will be closed consistently, and at times, dual lane closures will be required," McKenzie said. "Most of the time, one lane (of the three) will be closed. When we're working on the middle lane, it will be necessary to close two lanes."

During the periods when two of the three lanes in one direction are closed, the work will be scheduled at night, McKenzie said.

There will be times when lanes are closed in both directions, McKenzie said.

Originally four lanes when it was completed in 1964, the entire portion of I-85 that will be repaved was expanded to six lanes in 2003.

DOT officials expect traffic delays, especially during the high-traffic periods.

"Ideally, motorists should expect to spend an additional 10 minutes. But this is also dependent on the time of day and the proximity to interchanges," McKenzie said, noting that the DOT uses a threshold of 1,200 vehicles per hour to establish the lane closure restricted times on the interstate.

"Any traffic backups exceeding three-quarters of a mile would be deemed excessive, in which the contractor is required to adjust their work schedule to resolve," McKenzie said. "Keep in mind that safety is foremost and there may be times that lane closures extend into the restricted times in order to safe up the road due to delays. However, the contractor has plans in place to help prevent such delays."

The work and the lane closures will be done in 4-mile segments, McKenzie said.

The work will be done by The Rogers Group of Nashville, Tennessee.

The project is scheduled for completion by July 31, 2018.

