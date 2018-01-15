Icy roadway believed to have caused tractor-trailer to overturn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Authorities are saying ice caused a tractor-trailer to overturn and slide down an embarkment on Statesville Road.

The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. Monday on Statesville Road near Long Creek Park Drive in north Charlotte.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and treated one patient with non life-threatening injuries.

The initial call to authorities said water had frozen over the road and caused additional accidents. Authorities said there was another incident about 100 yards away involving two pick up trucks. Both accidents are believed to have been caused by ice on the roadway.

