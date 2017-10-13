Johnston Road closed due to water main break

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Crews are currently on the scene of a broken water main on a busy south Charlotte road.

According to Charlotte DOT, Johnston Road is currently closed between Pineville-Matthews Road and Carmel Road due to the break. The eastbound lanes of Pineville-Matthews Road from Pineville are closed as a result of the break.

CMPD is asking drivers in the area to seek an alternate route.

Officials have not provided an estimated time for repairs to be completed.

