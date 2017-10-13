Johnston Road closed due to water main break

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Crews are currently on the scene of a broken water main on a busy south Charlotte road.
According to Charlotte DOT, Johnston Road is currently closed between Pineville-Matthews Road and Carmel Road due to the break. The eastbound lanes of Pineville-Matthews Road from Pineville are closed as a result of the break.
CMPD is asking drivers in the area to seek an alternate route.
Traffic Alert: Hwy 51 at Johnston Rd are closed due to a water main break. Drivers should seek alternate routes.— CMPD News (@CMPD) October 13, 2017
Officials have not provided an estimated time for repairs to be completed.
