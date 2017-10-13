WCNC
Johnston Road closed due to water main break

Hwy 51 at Johnston Rd are closed due to a water main break

WCNC 5:30 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Crews are currently on the scene of a broken water main on a busy south Charlotte road.

According to Charlotte DOT, Johnston Road is currently closed between Pineville-Matthews Road and Carmel Road due to the break. The eastbound lanes of Pineville-Matthews Road from Pineville are closed as a result of the break. 

CMPD is asking drivers in the area to seek an alternate route. 

Officials have not provided an estimated time for repairs to be completed.

