Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian in a wheelchair Saturday morning.

CMPD responded to a call of an accident in the 700 block of West Sugar Creek Road at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located 46-year-old Dandy Eugene Duncan with serious injuries.

According to CMPD, Duncan was attempting to cross West Sugar Creek Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. Duncan was operating a wheelchair at the time he was hit and was not within an appropriate crossing or marked crosswalk, CMPD said. Duncan was also wearing dark clothing and the wheelchair did not have reflectors.

Duncan later died at a hospital.

A suspect has not been identified as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

© 2017 WCNC.COM