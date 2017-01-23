Close Man on bicycle dies after being hit by car A man is dead following a terrible accident in southeast Charlotte. WCNC 11:09 PM. EST January 23, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS 5 hurt in Charlotte crash Beth Troutman departs WCNC Mom shoots, kills suspected intruder Olympic High basketball player passes away Thousands march on Charlotte Beth Troutman leaving WCNC Couple who lost sons shares birth announcement 16-year-old raped at knifepoint Women's March in Charlotte More Stories Charlotte weighing MLS option Jan 23, 2017, 9:38 p.m. Bicyclist killed in southeast Charlotte Jan 23, 2017, 9:32 p.m. HS basketball player dies after practice Jan 23, 2017, 6:04 p.m.