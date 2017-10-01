Man struck and killed trying to cross E. Independence Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A 45-year-old man was hit and killed by a car early Sunday morning when attempting to cross East Independence Boulevard.

Officers were called to the 5600 block of E. Independence Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, they found a Santiago Matias Leon lying in the center lane. They also said the driver who struck Leon, 45-year-old Michael Albert Vanolden, had pulled over several feet down the roadway.

Medic was called to the scene and transported Leon to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

After the initial investigation, authorities said Leon was attempting to cross the 5600 block of East Independence Boulevard near the overpass of Idlewild Road. He crossed three inbound lanes and climbed over the concrete barrier wall. When he ran across the outbound lanes, he ran directly into the path of Vanolden's 2000 Toyota Camry.

Leon was struck and thrown into the pavement approximately 80 feet away.

"This portion of E. Independence is not marked for pedestrian crossing," CMPD said. They also said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor for Vanolden, however, alcohol is suspected in Leon's case.

The crash is being investigated by CMPD. Any witnesses are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

