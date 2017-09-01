Man struck by Fed Ex truck dies in hospital nearly 24 hours later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Police are investigating a fatal crash after a pedestrian was struck by a Fed Ex truck.

According to authorities, officers were called to the intersection of Freedom Drive and Marlene Street around 12:55 a.m. Thursday.

After investigating, officers said they determined a 2012 Volvo Fed Ex truck driven by Tristan Jarrell Bell, 31, with tandem trailers was driving southeast on Freedom Drive towards Interstate 85. Cogan Brody Green, 31, was crossing the street and was struck.

Police said Green was wearing dark clothing and not in an area of a marked crosswalk when he was hit. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life threatening injuries. He passed away around 12:00 a.m. on Friday.

"Speed and alcohol are not contributing factors for the 2012 Volvo truck being operated by Tristan Jarrell Bell," authorities said. They also said that Green's family had been notified of his death.

Authorities first reported the crash saying Green was on a scooter, however, in their second press release they said he was crossing the street.

The CMPD Major Crash Investigations Unit are conducting the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Detective N.S. Bush (704) 432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

