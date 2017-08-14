Storms wash away portion of Mallard Creek Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mallard Creek Road in northeast Charlotte was shut down Tuesday morning after a portion of the road was washed away by strong storms that rolled through the area Monday.

The sinkhole covered the entire roadway, forcing officials to shut down the road in both directions near Johnston Oehler Road. Officials said a truck driver suffered minor injuries after driving over the hole. There is no timetable for when the road will be reopened.

20 feet of Johnston Ahler Road just washed away by the rain last night. A truck driver suffered minor injuries after driving over it. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/DF0MjB9ldn — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 15, 2017

A much smaller sinkhole developed in one of the westbound lanes of West Boulevard near Barringer Drive.

A sinkhole (it's in between the two barricades) in one of the westbound lanes of West Blvd. Crews on scene. West Blvd & Barringer Dr. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FcttxVsfm4 — Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) August 15, 2017

Charlotte Water crews surrounded the West Boulevard hold with barricades but did not determine the official cause.

Monday night's storms created hazardous conditions in many areas with flooding and lightning strikes. The heaviest rain fell north and east of the Charlotte area, according to meteorologist John Wendel.

"Over in Mooresville, Troutman, and all the way in Salisbury, those are areas that are picking up one to two inches of rain per hour," Wendel said.

While the thunderstorms outside were loud, Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says these storms are not considered "severe storms." He said non-severe storms carry winds under 58 miles per hour and without hails of over an inch in diameter.

