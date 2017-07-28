Medic: One hurt after car slams into Park Expo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person was seriously injured after a car crashed into the Park Expo on Independence Boulevard Friday morning, officials said.

According to the Charlotte Department of Transportation, emergency crews responded to a vehicle crashing into a building in the 2700 block of East Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road around 9 a.m. Officials said the vehicle took out a utility pole before crashing into the building.

Medic tweeted that one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Officials at the scene said the female driver of the crashed vehicle may have suffered a possible medical condition prior to the wreck.

This is a developing situation. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

© 2017 WCNC.COM