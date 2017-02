(Photo: Thinkstock)

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A multi-car crash blocked the northbound lanes of I-77 in Statesville Wednesday morning.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, up to eight vehicles were involved at an accident at mile marker 46 on I-77 around 7:45 a.m.

Officials say one person suffered minor injuries in the accident.

No further details were made available.

