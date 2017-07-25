Multiple-vehicle accident kills motorcyclist in Lancaster Co.

(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: zimmytws)

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A motorcyclist is dead after a fatal multiple-vehicle accident in Lancaster County on Wednesday.

Deputies say a motorcycle ran into the back of a car on S.C. Highway 5, the motorcyclist fell off and was struck by another vehicle.

Officials have not yet released the deceased motorcyclist's identity and if any of the drivers involved are being cited or charged from the accident.

© 2017 WCNC.COM