New bill proposes seatbelts on school buses

Gaston school bus overturns (Photo: Gastonia Fire Department)

South Carolina lawmakers are hoping to make your kids ride to and from school a little safer.

H 3027 General Bill, by Clary and Robinson-Simpson, is a proposal to make seat belts mandatory on all school buses.

On November 21, a school bus crash in Chattanooga killed six children and sent 12 to the hospital. Locally, we’ve seen it happen all too often-- school buses filled with children veering off of the road, and in some cases, flipping over.

There is no federal requirement to equip school buses with seatbelts, and only six states make it mandatory for passengers to buckle up.

But South Carolina lawmakers are working to change that with the introduction of this bill.

“I definitely think it’s a good idea. I have a son that rides the bus every day and I definitely want him to have a seatbelt,” said Debbie Bruck.

“I’ve never understood why the school buses do not have seatbelts,” Carol Peters added.

According to the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration, there are 26,000 school bus crashes per year and at 10 least deaths.

“When our bus goes by in the neighborhood, you see them all up out of their seat jumping around. I think if they were wearing seatbelts they’d be safer,” said Kristen Calder.

So what’s problem? Money.

The NHTSA estimates a cost of $7- 12,000 per bus to install seatbelts on school buses. But parents said they’d pay up because no cost is greater than their child’s life.

“I’m for it. As long as it makes the children safer and the parents happier,” Jeff Green explained.

“Absolutely. I would definitely be willing to pay more in taxes,” said Bruck.

If this law is approved in South Carolina it would go into effect August 1, 2018.

Experts say despite recent crashes, school buses are still one of the safest modes of transportation.

