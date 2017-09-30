Officials investigating after fatal wreck shuts down I-77 NB

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning on I-77 North in Huntersville.

Police said Jamie Lamont Allen, 43, was walking in the left lane of I-77 North when he was hit by a Honda Accord around 4:27 a.m. The accident occurred at Exit 23 (Gilead Road).

Troopers said that Allen had been drinking.

Vanessa Arraya, 23, was a passenger in the Honda Accord. When the accident occurred, troopers said Allen was knocked onto the roof of the car, causing the roof to collapse and hit Arraya in the head. She was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Troopers said Allen was spotted earlier walking on the highway by Huntersville Police. An officer took him off the road and let him go near Gilead Road, however, he made his way back to the highway.

The driver of the Honda Accord has not been charged.

© 2017 WCNC.COM