One dead after car wreck on John Belk Freeway overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person was killed in an overnight wreck along the John Belk Freeway.

The accident happened on the outer loop of the John Belk Freeway.

A vehicle hit the 7th Street bridge and one person was killed, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.

The road was closed while crews investigated, but it has since reopened.

