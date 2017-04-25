WCNC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

One dead after car wreck on John Belk Freeway overnight

One person was killed in an overnight wreck along the John Belk Freeway.

WCNC 6:41 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person was killed in an overnight wreck along the John Belk Freeway.

The accident happened on the outer loop of the John Belk Freeway.

A vehicle hit the 7th Street bridge and one person was killed, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.

The road was closed while crews investigated, but it has since reopened.

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories