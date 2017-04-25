One dead after car wreck on John Belk Freeway overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - One person was killed in an overnight wreck along the John Belk Freeway.
The accident happened on the outer loop of the John Belk Freeway.
A vehicle hit the 7th Street bridge and one person was killed, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim's name has not been released.
The road was closed while crews investigated, but it has since reopened.
#UPDATE John Belk Frwy back open @WCNCTraffic pic.twitter.com/7OJ8iyVsFv— Rachel Rollar (@RachelRollar) April 26, 2017
