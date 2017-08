Getty Images/iStockphoto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says one person was pronounced dead following a crash that took place just northwest of uptown Charlotte Friday night.

CMPD said Beatties Ford Road near French Street is closed due to the accident. Officials have not released the deceased person's identity.

