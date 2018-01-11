One dead, two injured in Kings Mountain crash

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. -- One person is dead and two others, including a small child, are in the hospital following a Thursday morning crash.

The Kings Mountain Police Department were called to Lak Montonia Road near Gold Mine School Road in reference to a traffic accident.

The first officers on the scene said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the accident was unresponsive. That driver was later pronounced deceased at Gaston Memorial Hospital, Kings Mountain Police said.

Two other individuals, one of which was a small child, were transported to Gaston Memorial Hospital by emergency services.

The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.

