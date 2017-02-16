WCNC
Close

One injured in Mint Hill crash

One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in northeast Charlotte Friday morning.

WCNC 5:54 AM. EST February 17, 2017

MINT HILL, N.C. – An accident involving a tractor-trailer sent one person to the hospital Friday morning. 

According to Medic, a vehicle was trapped underneath a tractor-trailer on Blair Road, just south of Albemarle Road. When paramedics arrived, the driver of the car was pinned inside the vehicle. That person was taken to CMC with serious injuries. 

No further details were made available. 

 

Copyright 2017 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories