One injured in Mint Hill crash

MINT HILL, N.C. – An accident involving a tractor-trailer sent one person to the hospital Friday morning.

According to Medic, a vehicle was trapped underneath a tractor-trailer on Blair Road, just south of Albemarle Road. When paramedics arrived, the driver of the car was pinned inside the vehicle. That person was taken to CMC with serious injuries.

No further details were made available.

